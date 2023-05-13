O'Biden Soros Migration Invasion

We have wondered for years how Europe has so easily capitulated to George Soros Open Society, Open Borders Migration Agenda which has further Destabilized the former sovereign nation states of the European Union.

Now in-spite of repeated warnings by Conservative and Independent Citizen Journalists like Mike Adams & Alex Jones our own government has now treasonously sold out to Soros' Open Borders Migration Agenda right here in our own former land of the free, & the home of the Brave New World Order!