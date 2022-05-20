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פסגה עולמית של 17 אלף רופאים ומדענים: להפסיק מצב חרום, סגרים, כפיית חיסונים
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75 views • May 20, 2022
הצהרה חתומה על ידי 17 אלף רופאים ומדענים מכל העולם, להפסיק מצב חרום סגרים חיסונים מסכות
הדף עם וידאו של ההצהרה המלאה פה:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity
פה יש את אותה הצהרה מקוצרת (בלי כל ההסברים המדעיים):
https://thehighwire.com/videos/highlights-global-covid-summit/
זה הדף לחתימה לרופאים ומדענים:
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
הדף עם וידאו של ההצהרה המלאה פה:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity
פה יש את אותה הצהרה מקוצרת (בלי כל ההסברים המדעיים):
https://thehighwire.com/videos/highlights-global-covid-summit/
זה הדף לחתימה לרופאים ומדענים:
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
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