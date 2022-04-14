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European Side Part 2
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20 views • April 14, 2022
This is a video of the predictive programming that God has allowed us to see.
These videos are showing you the predictive programming of the upcoming war, first what is going on in the east the european side soon you'll see the west of the world side.
These are some of the pieces right in front of you, i am just trying to help put some together.
Movie: How I live now (2013)
for more go to:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
These videos are showing you the predictive programming of the upcoming war, first what is going on in the east the european side soon you'll see the west of the world side.
These are some of the pieces right in front of you, i am just trying to help put some together.
Movie: How I live now (2013)
for more go to:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
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