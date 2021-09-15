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Tracking Newsom’s Theft of The California Recall Election in Real-Time – FULL SHOW! 9/14/21
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320 views • September 15, 2021
Democrats officially call for vaccine passports “to leave your home” as Israeli study confirms vaccinated 27 times more likely to get sick! Also, leading farmer and grocery store owner Alfie Oakes joins Alex Jones live on air as he declares independence against the tyrannical vaccine mandates.
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