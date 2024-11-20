The Book of the Way (Full Audiobook)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of the Way features an incredible amount of ancient wisdom in a tiny package. Written by Lao Tzu about 2,500 years ago, the Tao Te Ching is essentially the Bible of Taoist spirituality. When I started my first channel 15 years ago, the first video I uploaded was Ron Hogan's translation of the Tao. The following is John MacDonald's definitive and I would say the best available translation...
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay
Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]