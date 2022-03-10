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Putin Lays Out Demands To End War
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600 views • March 10, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


There is very little question about what Vladimir Putin’s stated objectives are in invading Ukraine – he has made clear Russia’s demands in terms of Ukrainian neutrality and resolution of the disputed Donbas region. Ukrainian president Zelensky, likely at NATO’s urging, has so far rejected these demands, however, and as a result the war will likely continue for some time to come.

Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté (https://mate.substack.com) discuss the prospects of a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

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