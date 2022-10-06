The Convention of States and The John Birch Society: Opposing Con-Con Positions | Beyond the Cover

Did the Convention of States, a group that is trying to bring about a modern-day Constitutional Convention, albeit under a different name, actually endorse The John Birch Society, a group that opposes calling a modern-day Con-Con? The answer is a qualified yes. As a COS article put it, “JBS is a stalwart conservative organization founded to oppose and expose communist infiltration of our government and institutions, but it has one blind spot: an Article V Convention of States.” In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews John Birch Society research project manager Christian Gomez, who has researched and written about the Con-Con topic for many years. One of his recent pieces on the subject provoked the COS response quoted above. In this interview, Christian discusses the interesting back and forth between JBS and COS, including developments that occurred after his article on the subject, “COS Endorses JBS — ‘Except for One Blind Stop,’” which appears in the new October 17, 2022 issue of The New American, was written.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/





To read “COS Endorses JBS — ‘Except for One Blind Stop’” by Christian Gomez from the October 17, 2022 issue of TNA, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3819/page/240976