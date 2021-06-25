Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Chest Pain--Over Medicating (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.16.13)

On Today’s show, Dr Daniels examines the many drugs that are prescribed to prevent heart disease and how these drugs actually cause chest pain and form the pretense for dangerous hospital interventions. Even if you do not have Heart disease, you may be heading down the path to ruin. Don’t get taken for a ride.







The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.



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