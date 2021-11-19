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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/19/2021
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20 views • November 20, 2021
Re-run 11.11.2021 Live@5 with Steffen Rowe exposes the depopulated plan of the deep state explaining why they are spreading the vaccines equal freedom fear. Trump’s Lawyers appeal to the courts to block the National Archives to be released, Military forces have been lying in wait to press forward on Trump's command vastly unaware of the holocaust they'd be used to create, Zombie Apocalypse Protocol training to prepare for the worst, until you recall and consider what is at stake and how we're being manipulated with a leaked video where the pentagon shows vaccine designed to modify behaviour, watch todays Live@5 with Steffen Rowe to find out more.
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