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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 8, 2022
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171 views • April 09, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 8, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hSQ3mJ4GHT0Q/
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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/08/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-april-8-2022/
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of April 8, 2022
Posted on April 8, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Fri. 8 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
If we as Patriots were to find peace we must rise ourselves above Lucifer’s use of fear and division in his quest for power over the world.
“Pray until things start changing and then pray some more. Even if things don’t change right away, keep praying. Never lose faith and never stop being grateful.”
…Melania Trump
“Love is a verb – an action that shows the depth and meaning of our love, helping us to be a better person – to remain steadfast and true.”
March 20, 2022- #4827 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note: This morning Fri. 8 April 2022 Charlie Ward sent the below three videos from Project Looking Glass. They discussed predicted catastrophic worldwide Events and important steps true Patriots must take to help prevent them – certain MUST WATCHES:
April 18, 2022 NYC False Flag Event Prediction, Project Looking Glass: https://youtu.be/h9GRkdgnGPo
Year 2030 Singularity -Two Timelines, One Outcome: https://youtu.be/6qoYG4vAJNY
May 20, 2022 Asian Assassination Attempt False Flag Event Prediction: https://youtu.be/sioZVImili8
Global Currency Reset:
The gold/asset-backed US Note in digital form has replaced the fiat US Dollar in international trade and joined 106 of the 210 participating nations that were gold/asset-backed presently using the Quantum Financial System.
On Thurs. 7 April Head of the Redemption Committee Charlie Ward said that we were in the final days, with bonds and Tier 4B liquidity scheduled to take place this week.
Historic Bonds and Bond Holders were still in the process of being confirmed, Adjudicated Settlements, Fines and Penalties, CMKX, Prosperity Packages and Farm Claims awaited liquidity.
Redemption Center Personnel have not yet been scheduled to work this weekend.
The Real News for Fri. 8 April 2022:
Biden has stopped shipment of the COVID treatment drug Sotrovimab to 14 more states. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology produce the drug, which some argue has proven effective in treating COVID.
Argentina, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Lebanon all announce the State and Central Banks were Bankrupt.
What was the original name of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? A. Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population Control.
The Deep State: The Vatican, UK Royals, CIA, Israeli Khazarian-Bolshevic government Mossad control the Chinese Communist Party, who control MSM, Big Pharma, Big Tech.
Truth Social Updates (the new uncensored Facebook), Devin: First they want to get everyone on with an iPhone, then comes the web application, then it sounds like once the web app is ready they will focus on the app for non-iPhone users. If you have something other than an iPhone, you will be able to use the web application.
International Child Sex Trafficking
[Read content in full report attached below]
Global Food, Fuel and Goods Shortages:
“The Rockefellers are working to further disrupt and eventually rob humanity of all control over the food supply. Obviously, this is all due to the fact that Bill Gates (Not a Scientist) is the largest owner of farmland in the country, as well as Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reboot” program: ‘You will own nothing and be happy.’ There is a much larger agenda behind the current food shortage across the globe, and anyone who has been paying attention can see where this is going.We must do all we can to grow our own food and help each other.”
Ukraine-Russia War:
[Read content in full report attached below]
Planes, Trains Grounded:
Fri. 8 April UK: BA and Easy Jet have cancelled 110 flights today as hundreds of trains are cancelled.
Weather Manipulation:
Thurs. 7 April 2022 Quake M5.2, Communist China Three Gorges Dam Flood with inflow water level skyrocketing: https://youtu.be/sBbqvMFgyGk
China: Earthquakes 10 km on Apr. 6 &7. Upstream Yangtze River there is a quadruple dam formation.
Covid/Vax Hoax:
A newly released memo dated April 2020, from the U.S. Inept State Department reveals that government officials knew early on that the COVID pandemic likely originated at a lab in Wuhan, China. T
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hSQ3mJ4GHT0Q/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/08/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-april-8-2022/
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of April 8, 2022
Posted on April 8, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Fri. 8 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
If we as Patriots were to find peace we must rise ourselves above Lucifer’s use of fear and division in his quest for power over the world.
“Pray until things start changing and then pray some more. Even if things don’t change right away, keep praying. Never lose faith and never stop being grateful.”
…Melania Trump
“Love is a verb – an action that shows the depth and meaning of our love, helping us to be a better person – to remain steadfast and true.”
March 20, 2022- #4827 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note: This morning Fri. 8 April 2022 Charlie Ward sent the below three videos from Project Looking Glass. They discussed predicted catastrophic worldwide Events and important steps true Patriots must take to help prevent them – certain MUST WATCHES:
April 18, 2022 NYC False Flag Event Prediction, Project Looking Glass: https://youtu.be/h9GRkdgnGPo
Year 2030 Singularity -Two Timelines, One Outcome: https://youtu.be/6qoYG4vAJNY
May 20, 2022 Asian Assassination Attempt False Flag Event Prediction: https://youtu.be/sioZVImili8
Global Currency Reset:
The gold/asset-backed US Note in digital form has replaced the fiat US Dollar in international trade and joined 106 of the 210 participating nations that were gold/asset-backed presently using the Quantum Financial System.
On Thurs. 7 April Head of the Redemption Committee Charlie Ward said that we were in the final days, with bonds and Tier 4B liquidity scheduled to take place this week.
Historic Bonds and Bond Holders were still in the process of being confirmed, Adjudicated Settlements, Fines and Penalties, CMKX, Prosperity Packages and Farm Claims awaited liquidity.
Redemption Center Personnel have not yet been scheduled to work this weekend.
The Real News for Fri. 8 April 2022:
Biden has stopped shipment of the COVID treatment drug Sotrovimab to 14 more states. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology produce the drug, which some argue has proven effective in treating COVID.
Argentina, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Lebanon all announce the State and Central Banks were Bankrupt.
What was the original name of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? A. Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population Control.
The Deep State: The Vatican, UK Royals, CIA, Israeli Khazarian-Bolshevic government Mossad control the Chinese Communist Party, who control MSM, Big Pharma, Big Tech.
Truth Social Updates (the new uncensored Facebook), Devin: First they want to get everyone on with an iPhone, then comes the web application, then it sounds like once the web app is ready they will focus on the app for non-iPhone users. If you have something other than an iPhone, you will be able to use the web application.
International Child Sex Trafficking
[Read content in full report attached below]
Global Food, Fuel and Goods Shortages:
“The Rockefellers are working to further disrupt and eventually rob humanity of all control over the food supply. Obviously, this is all due to the fact that Bill Gates (Not a Scientist) is the largest owner of farmland in the country, as well as Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reboot” program: ‘You will own nothing and be happy.’ There is a much larger agenda behind the current food shortage across the globe, and anyone who has been paying attention can see where this is going.We must do all we can to grow our own food and help each other.”
Ukraine-Russia War:
[Read content in full report attached below]
Planes, Trains Grounded:
Fri. 8 April UK: BA and Easy Jet have cancelled 110 flights today as hundreds of trains are cancelled.
Weather Manipulation:
Thurs. 7 April 2022 Quake M5.2, Communist China Three Gorges Dam Flood with inflow water level skyrocketing: https://youtu.be/sBbqvMFgyGk
China: Earthquakes 10 km on Apr. 6 &7. Upstream Yangtze River there is a quadruple dam formation.
Covid/Vax Hoax:
A newly released memo dated April 2020, from the U.S. Inept State Department reveals that government officials knew early on that the COVID pandemic likely originated at a lab in Wuhan, China. T
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