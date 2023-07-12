⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(12 July 2023)

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk directions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the courageous and competent actions of the Yug Group of Forces' units, aviation and artillery, 30 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Sol, Severnoye, Veseloye, Vodyanoye, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka & Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit in 2 areas to the west of Andreevka and Kleshcheevka (DPR).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 335 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 U.K.-manufactured FH-70 towed howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions by the defending units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, an enemy attack by the units of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade have been repelled forward Staromayorskoye (DPR), and also foiled an enemy combat reconnaissance actions near Ugledar (DPR).

◽️The AFU inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on an AFU manpower and hardware cluster close to Storozhevoye & Makarovka (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Sladkoye (DPR).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the selfless actions by Russian troops, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️In addition, Army Aviation & artillery struck enemy military personnel close to Marfopol, Rabotino & Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️The enemy losses were over 240 Ukrainian servicemen, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehi, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B & D-30 howitzers .

◽️In addition, 1 ammo depot of the AFU 33th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flame thrower systems, 2 enemy attacks of the 63rd and 66th mechanised brigades of the AFU each with the strength of up to a motorised infantry platoon have been repelled close to Torskoye (DPR) and Karmazinovka (LPR).

◽️The activities of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been suppressed close to Terny (DPR).

◽️In addition, enemy military personnel have been hit near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (LPR).

◽️The enemy losses were over 60 UKR servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles & 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery have successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).



◽️AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Molchanovo, Novomlynsk, Ivanovka (Kharkov reg) & Artyomovka (LPR).

◽️The enemy were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehi & 2 motor vehis.

◽️In Kherson direction, assault groups of RU troops continued reconnaissance & search operations on the islands close to Antonovsky Bridge.

◽️The enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 2 motor vehicles & 2 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery sys.

◽️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 74 AFU artil units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 107 areas.

◽️1 ammo depot of the 1st Special Forces Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

◽️Fuel depots for UKR military equip have been destroyed close to Malodolinskoye & Chernomorsk (Odessa reg).

◽️The 5th Natl Guard Brig's battalion command & observation post has been hit near Yampol (DPR).

◽️Fighter Aviation of RU Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-24 aircraft of UKR Air Force near Cherevkovka (DPR).

◽️Air defence facilities have intercepted 4 Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

◽️15 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Grozovoye, Priyutnoye, Dorozhnyanka, Vladimirovka, Konstantinovka (Zaporozhye reg), Blagoveshchenka (DPR), Chervonaya Dibrova, Verkhnekamenka, Chervonopopovka (LPR), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov reg) & Zburyevka (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 455 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 4,981 UAV, 426 AD missile systems, 10,668 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,137 fighting vehi equipped with MLRS, 5,421 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,626 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.