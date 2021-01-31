BIDEN ADMIN. DELIVERING BIO-WEAPON VACCINES AT WARP SPEED ** - BODY BAGS BEING RUSH-DELIVERED NATION-WIDE

** Saving our Republic

The U.S. military defending Taiwan against the Chinese Communist Regime is the right thing to do. Taiwanese are a good people, and like Americans, they want freedom, justice and individual sovereignty from foreign oppression. Although what happened to Hong Kong, as an example, should lead to doubts the U.S. military will take any action against Chinese aggression towards them.

Thus far the U.S. military has not acted to defend the American people domestically against known foreign enemies. China, Iran, Canada and Italy have undeniably collaborated, conspired and attacked the U.S. with the aid of Globalist traitors from within. These Globalist Deep State government traitors and their foreign counterparts are desperately trying to overthrow our existing Constitutional Republic. With that in mind, I find it hard to believe our military will stand up for the Taiwanese when they haven’t bothered to prevent the Globalists ongoing domestic and foreign attack to demoralize, destabilize the U.S. Allowing these Globalist invaders to continue their ongoing attack to initiate crisis after crisis in order create a new draconian communist normalization, will destroy the very fabric of our republic if we don’t immediately act to counter them.

The American Middle Class has suffered many economic losses and is on the brink of collapse. If our military allows this domestic and foreign invasion to continue, we the American People must take action to prevent our downfall.

Our enemies are all known and have reared their deceitful evil intentions against the U.S. Resistance taken against our existing Globalist invaders will be considered patriotic in defense of our Constitutional Republic rather than insurgency. We can no longer wait on any one man or action from our military to counter their attacks upon the American people.

We can peacefully demonstrate our might by abstaining to participate in any form with their established infrastructure. We know who they are, The MSM (Main Stream Media), Big Tech/Social Media, Amazon, Banking Cartels, Big Pharma, Big Box Stores, Biden Administration, Gov’t Alphabet Agencies, Chinese owned companies and GMO product providers must all face economic downfalls that Americans can inflict upon them.

Our survival as a republic depends on taking action. We must find alternate means of communication to brainstorm ideas and strategies that will help spread action against our oppressors. i.e. (Dark Web) Communities must organize to prevent unlawful abductions in the middle of the night. Waiting for them to come for you, through your inaction, will prove futile. We must all prepare for this subliminal takeover to prevent history from repeating itself.

Be advised, city police departments will do the bidding of their masters. Unconstitutional rules and regulations will be passed by city councils and their board of supervisors which police departments will enforce. State National Guard troops will also follow suit when their governors pass unconstitutional laws while our federal government shows their collaboration by their inaction.

7 years of tribulation is just around the corner, how many people survive is in our hands.

** A rush to distribute MASSIVE NUMBERS of body bags is ongoing right now:

Comments:

• Hmm prepping for the deaths from vaccines? Or what they are planning to do to us? Famine, war, etc... hmm... guess those “conspiracy theories” sound pretty damn believable now.

• When Proctor and Gamble manufactures Charmin, they don’t directly send one pallet to each store in the country. Thousands upon thousands of units are sent to distribution centers and then broken down further, sent to other centers, and then sent to store level.

Generally speaking, when things like weapons or body bags or poisons are sent for evil purposes they are not normally labeled.

• And Obama ordered tons of guillotines.

• They'll need them for the vaccination deaths.

• FedEx doesn't store shit, they are a bonded, strictly cartage, freight forwarder. If FedEx stores freight, then FedEx charges the shipper. Those charges would be stupid fucking expensive, to prevent shippers from using FedEx as a storage facility, because a freight forwarder's space is at a premium. The manufacturer is the shipper. So the manufacturer of body bags just made a big shipment. These skids of freight could be shipped to different consignees all over the world. FedEx is a freight forwarder. Looks to me like FedEx picked up the shipment from the shipper to forward it to the consignee. Simple. This video was posted because it has a fear porn factor. Don't let yourself be fooled.

• it's part of the Plan you fucking Q tards. Next Covid variant will be the killer - Trust the Plan retards

• Deep State depopulation plan on track. Davos starts tomorrow- But of course you Q tards knew this already with your super spy decoder rings!!!!

• Suicide weekend is approaching!! get out the popcorn!!