The Strategy Of Russia’s Strikes: Ukraine’s Industry Pays The Price For A Week Of Terror

Last night was extremely turbulent in Ukraine. On the night of June 2, the Russian military launched a large-scale missile attack with a variety of weapons. The first wave involved a massive launch of Geran-2 strike drones to overwhelm the Ukrainian air defense system.

The Sumy region’s cities of Shostka and Akhtyrka, known for their arsenals and equipment repair facilities, respectively, were targeted. According to Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov, 15 strike UAVs and two ballistic missiles hit three districts of the city overnight, striking the “industrial zone of the Osnovyanskyi district.” Sources say the PAKS plant, which formally engages in plastics processing, is located in this district, where, in reality, UAV assembly workshops are deployed.

In Kyiv, the geography of the strikes was extremely wide-ranging. These included the Mayak plant, and the Profil plant, which produces communications equipment, control systems, and casings and components for ammunition. The Arsenal plant, the city’s oldest defense enterprise which manufactures sights, optoelectronic systems for armored vehicles and aircraft, and homing heads, was also targeted in the nighttime strike.

According to an official statement from rescue workers, the Podolsky district of Kyiv has been hit. “A warehouse and vehicles on the grounds of a municipal enterprise were hit, as well as a four-story educational building.” According to eyewitness footage, the strikes hit a row of long, single-story, identical hangars with gabled roofs located next to railroad tracks. There was a series of secondary explosions. It can be concluded that the target was a large ammunition depot located in the city’s built-up area.

Around 2:00 a.m. local time, a wave of strikes reached Zaporizhzhia. The head of the administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported at least twenty strikes from various types of weapons. According to local residents, a distinctive green glow rose above the city after the strikes. This occurs when non-ferrous metal alloys burn. Therefore, the Motor Sich and Zaporizhstal plants were likely hit.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike was a response to terrorist acts committed by the Kyiv regime. This suggests that the initial retaliatory strike with the “Oreshnik” system was just the beginning of a series of similar actions. There is a reason for this, as Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy on Crimes Committed by the Kyiv Regime, stated. “Thirty-five Russian civilians, including three children, were killed in a single week as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another 182 people, including eight children, were wounded.” In effect, Kyiv’s actions may be provoking Moscow to escalate the conflict.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-industry-pays-the-price-for-a-week-of-terror/