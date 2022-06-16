FDA is Protecting Big Pharma's Wallet By Jabbing Your Kids!

Harming children is worth billions for big pharma. No Joke. Once the FDA approves a vaccine for children, you can't sue them because congress made it a law.. Approving the covid jab gives Big Pharma protection from lawsuits. That is the only reason why they want to jab your kids.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) TruthAndFreedom1 – On Brighteon – interview with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

https://www.brighteon.com/237142a6-643b-4b0b-8baa-99fac3432f46





2) Bannons War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf

https://rumble.com/v18ddiq-episode-1927-taking-back-wyoming-from-the-rinos-the-changing-tide-on-the-gr.html