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Who Really Hacked The Pipeline, I Think You Know (False Flag) They Are All Liars
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220 views • June 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:
More false flag ransomware update - https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/colonial-pipeline-hack-russians-fbis-ransom-grab-what-really-happened
Yahoo story about $2B in bitcoin - https://news.yahoo.com/turkish-crypto-founder-flees-reported-141606649.html
Did FBI figure out Vegas shooting - https://twitter.com/michcusejac5/status/1402060624713093124
How about this one, did they solve this yet - https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/986457987/what-we-know-about-the-suspect-who-planted-bombs-before-the-capitol-riot
The top 3 real threats to America - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1402312285788459009
Fauci asked to step down be caller 18 years ago - https://rumble.com/vi94ub-watch-c-span-caller-nailed-fauci-and-told-him-to-resign-18-years-ago.html
Peter Daszak explains how to make killer virus - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/daszak-reveals-chinese-colleagues-manipulating-coronaviruses/
No need to vaccinate people who've "had covid" - https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210608/No-point-vaccinating-those-whoe28099ve-had-COVID-19-Findings-of-Cleveland-Clinic-study.aspx
Vaxx will kill off all the liberals - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-08-analysis-covid-vaccine-deaths-2-democrats-for-every-1-republican.html
Some liberals are waking up - https://twitter.com/BusyDrT/status/1401650410801307653
FOIA shows bogus test run at 45 cycles - https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/756461/response/1804874/attach/html/2/21%20280%20Response.pdf.html
Huge password hack dump - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/hackers-expose-8-4-billion-passwords-post-online-possibly-largest-dump-passwords-ever/
NY Times reporter triggered by flags - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/08/new-york-times-editorial-board-member-mara-gay-says-she-was-forced-to-witness-american-flags-on-memorial-day-and-that-is-very-disturbing/
Message to New York Times - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/08/new-york-times-public-relations-attempts-clean-up-fails-miserably/
How not to mount a horse - https://twitter.com/NumbersMuncher/status/1402344593492955138
Girl rescues beached shark - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1402666800748195840
Moose chillin in the front yard - https://twitter.com/MeanwhileinCana/status/1402031309967462402
Mom's out of town, dad's in charge - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1402314196948336652
Let's end with a liberals out of their minds song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7SvFffTwZg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
More false flag ransomware update - https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/colonial-pipeline-hack-russians-fbis-ransom-grab-what-really-happened
Yahoo story about $2B in bitcoin - https://news.yahoo.com/turkish-crypto-founder-flees-reported-141606649.html
Did FBI figure out Vegas shooting - https://twitter.com/michcusejac5/status/1402060624713093124
How about this one, did they solve this yet - https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/986457987/what-we-know-about-the-suspect-who-planted-bombs-before-the-capitol-riot
The top 3 real threats to America - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1402312285788459009
Fauci asked to step down be caller 18 years ago - https://rumble.com/vi94ub-watch-c-span-caller-nailed-fauci-and-told-him-to-resign-18-years-ago.html
Peter Daszak explains how to make killer virus - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/daszak-reveals-chinese-colleagues-manipulating-coronaviruses/
No need to vaccinate people who've "had covid" - https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210608/No-point-vaccinating-those-whoe28099ve-had-COVID-19-Findings-of-Cleveland-Clinic-study.aspx
Vaxx will kill off all the liberals - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-08-analysis-covid-vaccine-deaths-2-democrats-for-every-1-republican.html
Some liberals are waking up - https://twitter.com/BusyDrT/status/1401650410801307653
FOIA shows bogus test run at 45 cycles - https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/756461/response/1804874/attach/html/2/21%20280%20Response.pdf.html
Huge password hack dump - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/hackers-expose-8-4-billion-passwords-post-online-possibly-largest-dump-passwords-ever/
NY Times reporter triggered by flags - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/08/new-york-times-editorial-board-member-mara-gay-says-she-was-forced-to-witness-american-flags-on-memorial-day-and-that-is-very-disturbing/
Message to New York Times - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/08/new-york-times-public-relations-attempts-clean-up-fails-miserably/
How not to mount a horse - https://twitter.com/NumbersMuncher/status/1402344593492955138
Girl rescues beached shark - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1402666800748195840
Moose chillin in the front yard - https://twitter.com/MeanwhileinCana/status/1402031309967462402
Mom's out of town, dad's in charge - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1402314196948336652
Let's end with a liberals out of their minds song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7SvFffTwZg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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