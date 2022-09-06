And We Know 6.9.2022 Roe v Wade soon Infiltration, GOLF, J6, 2000mules, Sudden Death, ACTORS. PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.
Saw this intro from last year and feel the same energy…National Guard info, abortion overturned? Intel groups giving us some crumbs on all of this…we will see, PGA tour got what they deserved as more big names leave for LIV Golf, exciting, J6 full coverage on all the networks…except Fox and OAN, Republicans are in the lead, gun grab with actors, and some takedowns you won’t forget.
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