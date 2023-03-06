https://gettr.com/post/p2aldhs8529
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The reckless mental state of “Xi the Dead Emperor” was the result of his miserable upbringing. So, only the following strategies will work to prevent him from attacking Taiwan: Decoupling, decapitation, and joining the war waged by Xi. Any other strategy, including the passage of various bills, is useless.
#XiJinping #Taiwan #US #TaiwanConflictDeteranceAct #cellar #eggplant #Partyslaves
3/5/2023 文贵直播：习死皇悲惨的成长经历造就了其混不吝的思维定式；现在只有这几招才能阻止习近平打台湾：脱钩、斩首和参战，包括各种立法在内的其他招都不管用。
#习近平 #台湾 #美国 #台湾冲突遏制法 #地窖 #茄子 #党奴
