【Ukraine Rescue】Italian Volunteer Paulo Hopes That the Chinese People Will Soon Have Democracy, Freedom and the Rule of Law

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/25/22 A volunteer from Italy, Paulo, who used to be an English teacher in Xiamen, Fujian, comes forward to talk to us when he sees our anti-communist vests. He says he knows many Chinese friends who are longing for freedom and democracy. He hopes that the Chinese people will soon have democracy, freedom and the rule of law. He is disappointed that the Western mainstream media and social media are bought by the Chinese Communist Party and is willing to spread the word with us.