https://gettr.com/post/p2dw763ef1b

04/08/2023【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brother David: From March 15th to the protest today, we have created another miracle in the whole history of the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement. Today’s protest is of an unprecedented scale with the largest number of NFSC farms, the largest number of fellow fighters, the largest number of farm leaders, and the largest number of foreign supporters ever. Besides, we have several foreign media covering our protest today.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议 】长岛哥：3月15号到今天的抗议活动又创造了新中国联邦、爆料革命历史上的一个奇迹。今天的抗议活动是参加战友人数和农场最多的一次，农场主最多的一次，也是外国友人到现场最多的一次。现场还有多个外方媒体报道今天的抗议活动。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





