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DR. BILL LIONBERGER: THE LEGAL LOOPHOLE CALIFORNIA DOESN'T WANT PARENTS TO KNOW | Ep 19
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Bill Lionberger—forensic disability evaluator, chiropractor, law enforcement officer, and one of the pioneers behind the ADA vaccine waiver—explains how federal disability law may provide a path for families seeking accommodations from school vaccine mandates.

As California tightened control over medical exemptions through the state's CAIR-ME database, Dr. Lionberger says he recognized a conflict between California's vaccine exemption process and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Drawing on decades of experience evaluating disabilities and working alongside disability rights attorneys, he developed an ADA-based approach that allows qualifying individuals to seek accommodations outside California's traditional medical exemption system.

Dr. Lionberger explains why schools are required to comply with federal disability law, how the ADA differs from California's vaccine exemption process, and why parents of vaccine-injured children should understand their rights before making educational decisions.

Whether you're a parent navigating California's school system, an attorney interested in disability law, or simply curious about the legal landscape surrounding vaccine mandates, this episode offers an in-depth look at one of the most exciting new legal strategies in the medical freedom movement.

In this episode, we cover:

How California's CAIR-ME database changed vaccine exemptions

Why the ADA supersedes conflicting state policies

The difference between an ADA accommodation and a medical exemption

How disability law applies to vaccine injuries

Who can evaluate someone under the ADA

Why federal law may provide protections beyond California regulations

The role of ADA coordinators in schools

Public vs. private vs. religious schools

What parents should know before requesting an accommodation

The legal strategy behind the ADA vaccine waiver

Free Now Foundation's ongoing litigation to compel all schools to accept the ADA waiver

To learn more about Dr. Bill Lionberger's work, visit:

https://frontlinehealthadvocates.com/

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ

Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the fight for medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/

Keywords
healthfreedommedicalexemptions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy