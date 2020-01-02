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Mesenchymal stem cells effect on Lupus
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12 views • January 02, 2020
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In this video Josh explains how mesenchymal stem cells have a good potential to treat lupus along with other autoimmune conditions. Due to the similarity of lupus' symptoms with other autoimmune conditions we need to take a look into other factors to determine the best stem cell treatment we can apply. Either way, in the video Josh goes into the benefits of stem cells when treating Lupus or any other autoimmune condition.
A brief example is the fact that stem cells try to fix the root problem instead of just shutting down the symptoms due to the property of reprogramming the cells in the body. In most cases it is a one time treatment.
To learn more contact us!
In this video Josh explains how mesenchymal stem cells have a good potential to treat lupus along with other autoimmune conditions. Due to the similarity of lupus' symptoms with other autoimmune conditions we need to take a look into other factors to determine the best stem cell treatment we can apply. Either way, in the video Josh goes into the benefits of stem cells when treating Lupus or any other autoimmune condition.
A brief example is the fact that stem cells try to fix the root problem instead of just shutting down the symptoms due to the property of reprogramming the cells in the body. In most cases it is a one time treatment.
To learn more contact us!
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