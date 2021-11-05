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CULT OF THE MEDICS (Chapter One)
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199 views • November 05, 2021
CULT OF THE MEDICS (Chapter One)
David Whitehead dwtruthwarrior
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lrH7NkgqgmGQ/
https://vimeo.com/595746021
https://rokfin.com/post/52077/CULT-OF-THE-MEDICS-Chapter-One
https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/
CULT OF THE MEDICS (Chapter One)
Chapter One of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics” Learn More@ https://cultofthemedics.com/ If you got value out of this series, please consider a small donation here: https://donorbox.org/cult-of-the-medics-docuseries Follow on telegram: https://t.me/cultofthemedics
David Whitehead dwtruthwarrior
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lrH7NkgqgmGQ/
https://vimeo.com/595746021
https://rokfin.com/post/52077/CULT-OF-THE-MEDICS-Chapter-One
https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/
CULT OF THE MEDICS (Chapter One)
Chapter One of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics” Learn More@ https://cultofthemedics.com/ If you got value out of this series, please consider a small donation here: https://donorbox.org/cult-of-the-medics-docuseries Follow on telegram: https://t.me/cultofthemedics
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