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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 02 February 22 - Guest: Christine Massey
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32 views • February 02, 2022
Christine Massey - an heroic bio statistician who has used Freedom of Information Act requests to prove that SARS-COV2 has never been isolated from any patient, as well as taking on the globalist fluoride poisoning scam (www.fluoridefreepeel.ca) makes her first appearance on The Event. Professor Jim Fetzer and guest co-host Michael Ivey explored the lies of Big Pharma scientism surrounding so-called virus theory and quackcination. Callers joined in for hour 2.
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