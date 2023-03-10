Tom Renz | RINO's, J6 and COVID (Part 1)

How is it that #EDLeaderMcConnell, a supposed #Republican, is standing side by side with the leftist lunatic Chuck Shumer? The American people deserve the #truth, and #Tucker sharing video footage of what really happened on #J6 is exactly that. #JusticeforJ6 #FBI #Pelosi #Insurection #January6 #PoliticalPrisoners #Justice #RenzRants

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

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