EXCLUSIVE: ISRAEL WANTS WAR! - The Subversion Of The USA With Stew Peters

Josh Sigurdson talks with Stew Peters of the Stew Peters Network about the subversion of the United States government by Israel via blackmail as we learn more about the Epstein Files and the Trump follows Israel's demands to attack Iran.





While this interview was shot just days before the invasion of Iran, it remains timely as Stew talks about the push for war with Iran by the Israeli lobby and delves into who benefits.





The psyop of the left-right paradigm continues with so many people who are usually anti-war now saying "but this time is different."





There is absolutely nothing different about this time except that it's on a grander scale.





President Trump is talking now of sending soldiers on the ground to Iran as retaliation rings throughout the Middle East as Israel's stock market climbs against pretty much every other stock market cratering.





Stew also talks about his thoughts on the phenomenon surrounding Nick Fuentes who he has spoken with in the past and why some are algorithmically promoted while others are hidden.





This was filmed during Anarchapulco 2026 in Puerto Vallarta.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





