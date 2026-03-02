BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EXCLUSIVE: ISRAEL WANTS WAR! - The Subversion Of The USA With Stew Peters
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2683 followers
189 views • 1 day ago

Keywords
irantrumpfreedomnewspoliticsisraelww3conspiracyworld war 3nick fuentesiran warjosh sigurdsongreat resetstew peterswam
Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
