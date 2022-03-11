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Putin warns that Russia will emerge stronger
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60 views • March 11, 2022
Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would prove to be self-defeating and Moscow would continue to meet its contractual energy obligations.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP0DdrieZ3s
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would prove to be self-defeating and Moscow would continue to meet its contractual energy obligations.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP0DdrieZ3s
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