PeoplesGalacticFleet_Massive Sky Ships.WestHorizon.Stacked.partially cloaked_3267

The Peoples Galactic Fleet choose Sunset as a special time for creating amazing, artistic views of their Sky Ships with placement, colour, tone and form. Their awesome size doesn't appearing to be a problem as they gather on the western horizon. May 19,2022 was no exception for a display of at least 3 massive ships, stacked (floating on top of each other in the sky) in an overlapping type of arrangement. Please enjoy looking at the middle one, it is only partially cloaked and is spectacular. The dark fuzzy cloaking on the largest ship of the 3 is partially removed in a later video. Remember 'No Room for Fear of these Sky Ships and the good People who are within them'. Be Peaceful. These ships and the people within them are peaceful.