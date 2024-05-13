Living in a wheelchair to health coaching and independence

This is Meghan French, At 51, Megan has been following a Carnivore diet since July 2020. Standing at 5'5", she weighed 215 pounds and suffered from chronic pain, fibromyalgia, inflammation, hypothyroidism, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, Raynaud's Syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, severe anxiety, and depression.

For nine years, she required a wheelchair for mobility.

What changed? Her diet!

Now she is a health coach, and is actively enjoying life without the chair, thanks to the high fat carnivore diet.





