Living in a wheelchair to health coaching and independence
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

This is Meghan French, At 51, Megan has been following a Carnivore diet since July 2020. Standing at 5'5", she weighed 215 pounds and suffered from chronic pain, fibromyalgia, inflammation, hypothyroidism, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, Raynaud's Syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, severe anxiety, and depression.

For nine years, she required a wheelchair for mobility.

What changed? Her diet!

Now she is a health coach, and is actively enjoying life without the chair, thanks to the high fat carnivore diet.


Meghan on youtube- https://www.youtube.com/@thefaithfulfibromyalgiawarrior/videos

Website

https://healingfoodscoach.com/about-healing-foods-coach




