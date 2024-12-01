Child Trafficking and Sexual Abuse at the Hands of World Politicians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anneke Lukas grew up in Belgium and was sold by her mother to a murderous paedophile network at the age of six. There she was tortured and raped countless times for over five years by important politicians, aristocrats and other prominent people. The cruel reality millions of children are exposed to is inconceivable