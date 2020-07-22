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00060 Topics to stir you pt3.mp4
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25 views • July 22, 2020
This third part is no slacker- These things that I post are to increase your knowledge and general thought process- If people only knew how much their ability to think and reason was controlled by those that would have you to remain asleep until your demise- Links to my other places:
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
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