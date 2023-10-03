Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FIGHT FOR WHAT'S RIGHT | Original Song by JMC
channel image
40k Foot View with JMC
2 Subscribers
22 views
Published 13 hours ago

Experience the powerful anthem of the 2020 election with 'Fight for What's Right,' an original song by JMC. This musical journey captures the spirit of a nation navigating a pivotal moment in history. Join us as we explore the song's compelling message and the emotions it evokes during this transformative time.


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
social changeoriginal songpatriotic musicamerican spiritemotional musicpolitical commentaryjmcpivotal momentfight for whats rightmusical journey2020 election anthemelection musicpolitical anthemelection emotionstransformative timeinspirational songnational unitysong analysismusic and politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket