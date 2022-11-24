Create New Account
12. Quietening the Soul: Interdimensional Helper
Freedomshock
http://freedomshock.com


The globalist elites want us to believe that the whole point of our existence is to live (plus or minus) 80 years, accumulate some toys, enjoy some entertainment/experiences, and die.

Why?

Because it aborts our spiritual destiny.

While many elites are regularly connected with beings that live in other dimensions, they work hard to convince us that what we see in the physical world in the 3rd dimension, is all that there is.

In this 12th installment of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren of Freedomshock.com reminds that we too, are interdimensional beings... who were created with an eternal purpose.

The key to remaining connected to the Creator, as we continue to learn our life-purpose, is to become evermore familiar with the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Check out this referred to video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAvYmE2YYIU&t=0s

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

