FULL LIVE Phone Interview w/ Donica Hudson: On The Ground Update From Helene Disaster In NC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
*Warning emotional* Donica Hudson calls into Resistance Chicks and gives update on what's REALLY going in Western North Carolina in the wake of the disaster of Hurricane Helene! To support Donica's area via the Resistance Chicks Give Send Go visit: https://www.givesendgo.com/ResistanceChicksFund