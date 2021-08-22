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John Titus: Larry & Carstens' Excellent Pandemic
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400 views • August 22, 2021
Best Evidence (August 14, 2021)
John Titus: Larry & Carstens' Excellent Pandemic
Source Video: (John Titus) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk
The pandemic presented forensically for what it is, namely, a massive theatrical edifice intended to distract popular attention away from the fact that criminal bankers running the monetary system are making a concerted push toward full-on totalitarianism through monetary and financial control.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
John Titus: Larry & Carstens' Excellent Pandemic
Source Video: (John Titus) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk
The pandemic presented forensically for what it is, namely, a massive theatrical edifice intended to distract popular attention away from the fact that criminal bankers running the monetary system are making a concerted push toward full-on totalitarianism through monetary and financial control.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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