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Planting Strawberries in Containers: Transplants, Bare Crowns/Roots, Fertilizing, Baking Soda Spray
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43 views • December 03, 2019
I show you all the steps to planting strawberries in containers for store bought transplants, bare crowns/roots and transplanting your old plants. They get planted in flower boxes and I show you how to make a 5 gallon strawberry container. I also cover fertilizing and preventive spraying with a baking soda spray.
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