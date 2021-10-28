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CHP Talks: Bill Vander Zalm Weighs in on Government Overreach
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61 views • October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021: Rod Taylor speaks with seasoned politician, Bill Vander Zalm, the 28th Premier of British Columbia on the troubling aspects of the current government push to force all Canadians to submit to injection with the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections.
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Exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute. You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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