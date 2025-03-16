The Three Men: Natural, Carnal, Spiritual-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 16 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Natural Man Is Dead to God. The Carnal Christian Is Born Again, Yet Often Indistinguishable from the Lost. Like a Child, Spiritual Immaturity Is Marked by Envy, Strife, and Division. A Warning to the Carnal Christian: At the Judgment Seat of Christ, Every Work Will Be Tried—Not Just for What Was Done, But Why It Was Done. The Spiritual Christian Stands Apart, Bearing the Unmistakable Fruit of the Spirit....