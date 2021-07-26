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EXPOSED! - CDC RECALLS PCR Tests For FALSE POSITIVES! - Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN!
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200 views • July 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the CDC and FDA announcing a recall of RT-PCR tests as they cannot differentiate between covid and the flu. This is something we were shouting from mountain tops from the beginning of 2020.
While our channel was deleted for medical disinformation, we now have the CDC, the FDA and earlier this year, the WHO acknowledging what we have been saying is true.
What does this mean? It means that with a 96% false positive rate, there is either a few thousand cases of covid worldwide, or there are none and ALL cases have been influenza dressed up with fear to push everyone into cowardly subservience. This is massive. All of the fact checkers, all of the slaves telling us we are killing old people by speaking this scientific truth have now eaten their words. But despite this, it is obvious that the media will not mass report this news. They will not admit publicly that we were right.
In fact, it appears that despite the recall, most places are upping their game as they require PCR tests if people have not been vaccinated. This includes New York City. So even when faced with scientific facts, the establishment will call us anti-science, they'll ignore the science and they'll continue on with their control racket as they know well that the vast majority of people will bow at their boots no matter what information they receive.
Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the CDC and FDA announcing a recall of RT-PCR tests as they cannot differentiate between covid and the flu. This is something we were shouting from mountain tops from the beginning of 2020.
While our channel was deleted for medical disinformation, we now have the CDC, the FDA and earlier this year, the WHO acknowledging what we have been saying is true.
What does this mean? It means that with a 96% false positive rate, there is either a few thousand cases of covid worldwide, or there are none and ALL cases have been influenza dressed up with fear to push everyone into cowardly subservience. This is massive. All of the fact checkers, all of the slaves telling us we are killing old people by speaking this scientific truth have now eaten their words. But despite this, it is obvious that the media will not mass report this news. They will not admit publicly that we were right.
In fact, it appears that despite the recall, most places are upping their game as they require PCR tests if people have not been vaccinated. This includes New York City. So even when faced with scientific facts, the establishment will call us anti-science, they'll ignore the science and they'll continue on with their control racket as they know well that the vast majority of people will bow at their boots no matter what information they receive.
Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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