El aguijón de Pablo Apóstol
5 views

La Palabra en Cápsulas
Published 15 days ago |

Se ha polemizado mucho sobre qué pudo haber sido el agujón que le fue dado a Pablo apóstol. La idea no es especular sino meditar en la Palabra y que esta sea la que nos de la respuesta.  

Keywords
discipuladoaguijon de pablopalabra en capsulassufrimientos de pablomensajo de satanas

