Deception, Chaos, and Confusion Will Increase as Christ's Return Draws Closer - Tom Hughes

There will be a tremendous increase in deception and confusion in the end times, and today’s technology - such as artificial intelligence - is lending to this chaos. Pastor Tom Hughes is the founder of Hope for Our Times, and he explains that this deceitful hour is but the mere birth pains of the last days. It will be harder to tell the truth from a lie, he reveals. We don’t know the time or the hour of Christ’s return, but we do know that the Bible gives us a lot of signs to look for in the days leading up to His triumphant appearance. From the encroaching tyranny of our federal agencies to the disturbing human emulation of AI, Satan is working overtime. Thankfully, we can be ready for Jesus to come back and rest assured that these things were prophesied!









TAKEAWAYS





Many of today’s confusing laws that stoke the flames of chaos are purposeful and strategic





There will be famine, wars, and rumors of wars in the last days, which is currently happening today





The elitists who are pushing tyranny upon the world are eugenicists





There is a dangerous WEF-linked AI Bible edition that foreshadows the deceptive power of AI technology









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Prophecy Update Newsletter: https://www.prophecyupdate.com/

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with the code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Virtual ‘AI Jesus’: https://bit.ly/44zqkFE

Government Seizes Amish Farmer’s Property: https://bit.ly/3EvUhf5

Forced Sterilization Policies Target Minorities: https://bit.ly/44uXvKt





🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE FOR OUR TIMES

Website: https://hopeforourtimes.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TomHughesEndTimes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomhughesprophecy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HopeForOurTimes





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/