JD Vance as VP and JAMIE DIMON for Treasury Secretary?! Has Trump made a deal with Zionist bankers?
64 views • 9 months ago
Trump announces JD Vance as VP and floats Jamie Dimon for Tres. Sec. | Shocking new Trump shooting details | Investors knew! DJT stock had record shorts and 800% price spike day before | Crooks parents reported he was missing | SS Director Cheatle blames "sloped roof" | RNC abandons Christian values, features Harmeet Dillon prayer to "Waheguru | Conservatives outraged over Amber Rose speaking at RNC | EU MPs call for boycott of Hungarian EU Presidency after Orban's "peace mission" | Biden tests positive for COVID-19 | Georgia audit confirms election workers ran duplicate ballots | Biden's inner circle of gatekeepers | Charlie Kirk denies Israel attack on USS Liberty
