No Plowing, No Harvest - Proverbs 20:4

Proverbs 20:4 (NIV).

4) Sluggards do not plow in season;

so at harvest time they look but find nothing.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

One must harvest in season, in order to plow in season.

Note: In Season.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8zvrk6

