Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Plowing, No Harvest.
Proverbs 20:4 (NIV).
4) Sluggards do not plow in season;
so at harvest time they look but find nothing.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
One must harvest in season, in order to plow in season.
Note: In Season.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8zvrk6
#sluggards #not #plow #season #harvest #time #they #look #find #nothing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.