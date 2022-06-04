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Sri Lanka crisis Acute fuel & food shortage grips the island nation amid worst economic crisis
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311 views • June 04, 2022
WION.
Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe economic crisis. Acute fuel & food shortage has gripped the island nation amid the worst economic crisis since its independence.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cib3o85ex9k
Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe economic crisis. Acute fuel & food shortage has gripped the island nation amid the worst economic crisis since its independence.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cib3o85ex9k
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