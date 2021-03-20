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WHO Whistleblower: Bill Gates Controls WHO
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293 views • March 20, 2021
March 19, 2021
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
"WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI"
The WHO has turned global health security into a dictatorship, where the director general has assumed sole power to make decisions by which member states must abide
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/19/gavi-bill-gates-world-health-organization.aspx
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
"WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI"
The WHO has turned global health security into a dictatorship, where the director general has assumed sole power to make decisions by which member states must abide
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/19/gavi-bill-gates-world-health-organization.aspx
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