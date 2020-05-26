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Reverse Speech Analysis ofTimothy Charles Holmseth
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35 views • May 26, 2020
Timothy, deemed a credible witness by the FBI, is the only news reporter authorized to report original unique content for the Pentagon Pedophile Task Force (PPTF). Timothy was brought onto the PPTF after his work-product was obtained by intelligence agents who delivered it to the Pentagon; it contributed to the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein.
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