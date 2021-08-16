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Desperate Afghanis Swarm to leave their country
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400 views • August 16, 2021
Desperate Afghanis swarm one of America’s last military transports out of Kabul before the city was overtaken by the Taliban.
If there’s one thing Biden is good at, it’s throwing countries into chaos during transitions of power. What an embarrassing disgrace on the world stage. This type of incompetence would NEVER happen under President Trump🇺🇸
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If there’s one thing Biden is good at, it’s throwing countries into chaos during transitions of power. What an embarrassing disgrace on the world stage. This type of incompetence would NEVER happen under President Trump🇺🇸
Please follow me on Telegram, Brighteon,
Rumble and youtube
👇
https://youtube.com/channel/UCta-hAlOCUp7SnFsUhY6Ocw
Rumble: 👇
https://rumble.com/c/c-402815
Telegram
https://t.me/ConservativeBlogger
https://www.brighteon.com/67f6417f-6758-4056-805c-a127c51bd6a0
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