The Truth About Jan 6th | Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang from Inside Solitary Confinement!

Documentary released 6/6/2022 Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang from Inside Solitary Confinement! MUST WATCH!

The highly anticipated documentary “The Truth About January 6th” premieres today on The Gateway Pundit! This groundbreaking documentary contains never-before-seen footage of and commentary on January 6th. J6Truth.org Source: https://rumble.com/v17h6qx-the-truth-of-january-6th.html A View Comment: Nancy Pelosi is the Commander-in-Chief of the Capitol Hill Police in her position as Speaker of the House. The head of the Capitol Hill Police tendered his resignation the day following the event to his boss - Nancy Pelosi. At the point at which Pence began the proceeding of the debate to satisfy the double set of electors and determine which party would win those states, Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving the chamber. She was gone for about 10 minutes. When she returned the Capitol Hill doors magically opened. What likely happened? She went to her office and called the head of the Capitol Hill police and told him to open the doors. He refused, so she called someone else. To refuse an order like that he knew he had to resign so he did that the next day. This entire thing was Pelosi's doing. It is about time people began looking at her seriously.