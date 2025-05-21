Listen To Him and Him Alone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Their are three little words that will help You through life and will determine where You spend eternity.
Matthew 17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.
This is God Almighty speaking about His Son!
Hear ye Him are three words that You better apply to your life? Get a Bible and read the new testament and pay special attention to the words in red!
What are some of the words that Jesus said that determines everything?
John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Here Jesus lays out the only path to eternal life, all other paths are false.