Listen To Him and Him Alone

Their are three little words that will help You through life and will determine where You spend eternity.





Matthew 17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.





This is God Almighty speaking about His Son!





Hear ye Him are three words that You better apply to your life? Get a Bible and read the new testament and pay special attention to the words in red!





What are some of the words that Jesus said that determines everything?





John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





Here Jesus lays out the only path to eternal life, all other paths are false.



