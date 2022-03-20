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Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 14th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Surrendered. He laid down his weapons. 032022
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661 views • March 20, 2022
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Here, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 14th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered. He laid down his weapons.
Listened to his story. Born in Soviet Central Asia, distributed to Ukraine. Mobilized at 15. Like you listen, so a victim of circumstances. But no. Everyone makes their choice. And lives with him all his life. Look what he says, another captured Ukrainian officer. And how much more stands in the corners of the Ukrainian military.
Here, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 14th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered. He laid down his weapons.
Listened to his story. Born in Soviet Central Asia, distributed to Ukraine. Mobilized at 15. Like you listen, so a victim of circumstances. But no. Everyone makes their choice. And lives with him all his life. Look what he says, another captured Ukrainian officer. And how much more stands in the corners of the Ukrainian military.
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