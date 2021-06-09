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"We Made A Mistake"
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20 views • June 09, 2021
Dr. Byram W. Bridle, PHD. Professor Guelph University, Guelph, Ontario Canada. Is interviewed, describing the mistakes doctors made in creating the mRNA Vaccines. The lab tests confirm the spike proteins did not remain in the region of injection, but travelled to other parts of the body. Causing irreversible damage to key organs within the body.
This video was taken censored by YouTube. Due to disputing the opinions of the WHO. However, Dr. Bridle is stating facts derived from lab results, not opinions. YouTube is censoring truth.
This video was taken censored by YouTube. Due to disputing the opinions of the WHO. However, Dr. Bridle is stating facts derived from lab results, not opinions. YouTube is censoring truth.
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